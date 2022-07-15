The Klassic Car Show
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 16
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: DJ Deana Paquette will be spinning tunes during the event which is also happening during the Northwestern Farmers Market. St. Albans City Fire Department will be having a barbecue from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. with a $5 lunch box special. Register your car for twenty dollars to help the St. Albans City Fire Association.
Charlie Nardozzi Talk
When: Noon Saturday, July 16
Where: The Enosburgh Public Library, Enosburgh
Details: Charlie Nardozzi will talk about his book "Foodscaping" for the Enosburgh Library Garden Club, at this event which is open to the public.
St. Mary’s Church Brunch
When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17
Where: 145 Square Road, Franklin
Details: Price is $12 for adults, $8 for children 7-16 and free for children under 7. The brunch is all you can eat and there is take out available. For information call 802-933-2496 or 802-285-6730.
14th Star Parking Lot Party
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, July 16
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: There will be mini golf and face painting with no cover charge on the Brewery side of 14th Star Brewery’s parking lot. There will also be craft beer, live music and free Ben and Jerry’s ice cream for kids.
Looking Ahead:
VT Ripsower Class
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19
Where: Doe’s Leap Farm, 1703 VT Route 108 South, East Fairfield
Rock Petting Zoo
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
St. Albans Summer Concert Series:
When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park
The show schedule:
July 20: incaHOOTS
July 27: Mad Mojo
Aug. 3: Jesse Agan Band
Aug. 10: Sister Speak
Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)
Aug. 24: Cozy
Aug. 31: Mal Maiz
Frauds & Scams Presentation
When: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20
Where: Enosburgh Public Library, Enosburgh
