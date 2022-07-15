reading book stock

The Klassic Car Show

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: DJ Deana Paquette will be spinning tunes during the event which is also happening during the Northwestern Farmers Market. St. Albans City Fire Department will be having a barbecue from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. with a $5 lunch box special. Register your car for twenty dollars to help the St. Albans City Fire Association.

Charlie Nardozzi Talk

When: Noon Saturday, July 16

Where: The Enosburgh Public Library, Enosburgh

Details: Charlie Nardozzi will talk about his book "Foodscaping" for the Enosburgh Library Garden Club, at this event which is open to the public.

St. Mary’s Church Brunch

When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17

Where: 145 Square Road, Franklin

Details: Price is $12 for adults, $8 for children 7-16 and free for children under 7. The brunch is all you can eat and there is take out available. For information call 802-933-2496 or 802-285-6730.

14th Star Parking Lot Party

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: There will be mini golf and face painting with no cover charge on the Brewery side of 14th Star Brewery’s parking lot. There will also be craft beer, live music and free Ben and Jerry’s ice cream for kids.

Looking Ahead:

VT Ripsower Class

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19

Where: Doe’s Leap Farm, 1703 VT Route 108 South, East Fairfield

 

Rock Petting Zoo

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield 

 

St. Albans Summer Concert Series:

When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday

Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park

 

The show schedule:

July 20: incaHOOTS

July 27: Mad Mojo

Aug. 3: Jesse Agan Band

Aug. 10: Sister Speak

Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)

Aug. 24: Cozy

Aug. 31: Mal Maiz

Frauds & Scams Presentation

When: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20

Where: Enosburgh Public Library, Enosburgh

 

 

