This Weekend:
Hanson & Slim
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7
Where: McClurg’s Pub, Enosburg Falls
Details: Ryan Hanson and Slim will perform epic covers and originals for pub patrons to enjoy with food and drinks.
Jerborn and Boxbanger
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Listen to some head-banging rock with some friends and celebrate the new year.
Cooper at Twiggs
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8
Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans
Details: Listen to romantic ballads from Bob Recupero, “Cooper,” with dinner and drinks. Be sure to reserve a seat close to the stage to hear his guitar and vocals.
Handwork and Happiness
When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9
Where: Birds of Vermont Museum, Huntington
Details: Craft with your sewing and knitting handwork with good company. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help pay for the museum's heating costs. Tea and coffee will be provided.
Looking Ahead:
Blue Rock Boys
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Tom Caswell
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan 15
Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans
Nighthawk
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Bad Horsey
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
