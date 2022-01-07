stage stock

This Weekend:

Hanson & Slim

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7

Where: McClurg’s Pub, Enosburg Falls

Details: Ryan Hanson and Slim will perform epic covers and originals for pub patrons to enjoy with food and drinks.

Jerborn and Boxbanger  

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Listen to some head-banging rock with some friends and celebrate the new year.

Cooper at Twiggs

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8

Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans

Details: Listen to romantic ballads from Bob Recupero, “Cooper,” with dinner and drinks. Be sure to reserve a seat close to the stage to hear his guitar and vocals.

Handwork and Happiness

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9

Where: Birds of Vermont Museum, Huntington

Details: Craft with your sewing and knitting handwork with good company. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help pay for the museum's heating costs. Tea and coffee will be provided.

Looking Ahead:

Blue Rock Boys

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Tom Caswell

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan 15

Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans

Nighthawk

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Bad Horsey

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

 

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

