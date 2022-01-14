guitar concert stock

This Weekend:

The Blue Rock Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Listen to old and new songs from this folksy “Vintage Eclectic” style band at the 14th Star taproom stage.  

Cornhole Fundraiser for Barbara Dunakin

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15

Where: Mokah’s Restaurant and Bar, Richford

Details: Help raise money for a Richford community member’s cancer treatment and medical expenses. Cost entry for a team is $50. Local DJ James Ross will be playing at the event and there will be a silent auction.

Tom Caswell

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15

Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans

Details: Tom Caswell will be playing blues music and Ben Weber will be joining on bass guitar.

Public Skate

When: 2:30-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16

Where: Highgate Arena, Highgate

Details: Public Skate happens every week on Sunday and costs $2 for youth and $3 for adults. Helmet-wearing is highly encouraged by the facility.

Looking Ahead:

Mechanical Bull Rides

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Melodies at McClurg’s

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21

Where: McClurg’s Scottish Pub, Enosburg Falls

Bad Horsey

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Lovin Lattes and Sweets

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

 

 

 

