This Weekend:
The Blue Rock Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Listen to old and new songs from this folksy “Vintage Eclectic” style band at the 14th Star taproom stage.
Cornhole Fundraiser for Barbara Dunakin
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15
Where: Mokah’s Restaurant and Bar, Richford
Details: Help raise money for a Richford community member’s cancer treatment and medical expenses. Cost entry for a team is $50. Local DJ James Ross will be playing at the event and there will be a silent auction.
Tom Caswell
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15
Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans
Details: Tom Caswell will be playing blues music and Ben Weber will be joining on bass guitar.
Public Skate
When: 2:30-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16
Where: Highgate Arena, Highgate
Details: Public Skate happens every week on Sunday and costs $2 for youth and $3 for adults. Helmet-wearing is highly encouraged by the facility.
Looking Ahead:
Mechanical Bull Rides
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Melodies at McClurg’s
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
Where: McClurg’s Scottish Pub, Enosburg Falls
Bad Horsey
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Lovin Lattes and Sweets
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
