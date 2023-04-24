Chess Club
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25
Where: Enosburg Public Library
Details: A chess club for all levels, including beginners. Registration is required with the library, and there is limited space.
Wills, Directives, Estates and Trusts
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26
Where: Peoples Trust Company, 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans
Details: Attorney Sharon Winn will provide education on basic estate planning concepts and vocabulary and outline what to expect in the estate planning process and how to prepare for your first meeting with an attorney.
April Community Meal with Age Well
When: noon Thursday, April 27
Where: Sheldon Food Shelf, 52 Church Street
Details: The food shelf in conjunction with Age Well will be serving a meal available to people over age 60. The suggested donation is $5 and an advanced reservation is required by April 18. Check in starts at noon and lunch starts at 12:30 p.m. for a meal of Swedish steak with mushroom sauce, vegetable brown rice pilaf, California mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll and grapes. Register in advance by calling Deborah Pelouber at 802-782-2739 or emailing deborahpelouber@gmail.com.
Vermont Maple Festival
When: April 28-30
Where: St. Albans
Details: A large festival celebrating all things maple in St. Albans. Contests, booths, art, food, an opening parade and more! Learn more at www.vtmaplefestival.org.
Looking Ahead:
Forest Management Plan Review Learning Circle
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29
Where: Belvidere
Rummage Sale
When: 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main Street
Maple Supper
When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church
May Book Discussion
When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10
Where: The Brick Store, 4474 Route 36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.