2022 maple window contest

2022’s first place winner of the Maple Festival window decorating contest, Eaton's Fine Jewelry.

Chess Club

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25

Where: Enosburg Public Library

Details: A chess club for all levels, including beginners. Registration is required with the library, and there is limited space. 

Wills, Directives, Estates and Trusts

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26

Where: Peoples Trust Company, 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans

Details: Attorney Sharon Winn will provide education on basic estate planning concepts and vocabulary and outline what to expect in the estate planning process and how to prepare for your first meeting with an attorney.

April Community Meal with Age Well

When: noon Thursday, April 27

Where: Sheldon Food Shelf, 52 Church Street

Details: The food shelf in conjunction with Age Well will be serving a meal available to people over age 60. The suggested donation is $5 and an advanced reservation is required by April 18. Check in starts at noon and lunch starts at 12:30 p.m. for a meal of Swedish steak with mushroom sauce, vegetable brown rice pilaf, California mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll and grapes. Register in advance by calling Deborah Pelouber at 802-782-2739 or emailing deborahpelouber@gmail.com.

Vermont Maple Festival

When: April 28-30

Where: St. Albans

Details: A large festival celebrating all things maple in St. Albans. Contests, booths, art, food, an opening parade and more! Learn more at www.vtmaplefestival.org.

Looking Ahead:

Forest Management Plan Review Learning Circle

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Belvidere

Rummage Sale 

When: 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main Street

Maple Supper

When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Georgia United Methodist Church

May Book Discussion

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10

Where: The Brick Store, 4474 Route 36

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation