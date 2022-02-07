This Week:
Winter Wonderland Paint n Sip
When: Tuesday, Feb. 8
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Join this event for $38.11 per person to create some art and have some fun. Register at the Depot’s website: thedepotvt.com.
St. Albans Writer’s Club
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Express yourself with the written word by writing to a prompt for 30 minutes and sharing with the club for creative people.
13th Annual Daughter Gala
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: Daughters and their escorts will enjoy refreshments and dancing at this formal and fun event benefiting the St. Albans Recreation Department. To register for the gala or the silent auction call 802-524-1599 or visit the rec department’s website: stalbansvt.myrec.com.
Virtual Art Journaling
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: Journal with a community of like-minded people from home or anywhere by connecting on Zoom on the second Thursday of each month. Visit swantonlibrary.org for the meeting link.
Looking Ahead:
Winter Shoeski
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Choiniere Family Farm, Highgate Center
Lovin’ Lattes & Sweets
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Duct Tape Derby
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Paint on Slate Social
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
