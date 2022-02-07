Art supplies stock

Winter Wonderland Paint n Sip

When: Tuesday, Feb. 8

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Join this event for $38.11 per person to create some art and have some fun. Register at the Depot’s website: thedepotvt.com

St. Albans Writer’s Club

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Express yourself with the written word by writing to a prompt for 30 minutes and sharing with the club for creative people.

13th Annual Daughter Gala

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: Daughters and their escorts will enjoy refreshments and dancing at this formal and fun event benefiting the St. Albans Recreation Department. To register for the gala or the silent auction call 802-524-1599 or visit the rec department’s website: stalbansvt.myrec.com.

Virtual Art Journaling

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details: Journal with a community of like-minded people from home or anywhere by connecting on Zoom on the second Thursday of each month. Visit swantonlibrary.org for the meeting link. 

Looking Ahead:

Winter Shoeski

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Choiniere Family Farm, Highgate Center

Lovin’ Lattes & Sweets

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton 

Duct Tape Derby

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans

Paint on Slate Social

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

