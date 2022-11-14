Veterans and Community Job Fair
When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15
Where: American Legion Post 1, 100 Parah Drive, St. Albans
Details: Veterans get early access in the first hour before the general public. There will be Flu and COVID-19 booster shots available.
‘There From Here’ Film Showing
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15
Where: Bootlegger Bikes, St. Albans
Details: Check out this film about the Vermont Bikepackers Super 8 event, a 640-mile ride through Vermont. 14th Star Brewing will pour draft beer at 6 p.m. and the film will start at 7 p.m.
Stuff the Cruiser
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17
Where: St. Albans Police Department
Details: Help pack a cruiser with food to donate to Martha’s Community Kitchen. Needs include: frozen turkey, cranberry sauce, potatoes, canned baked beans, stuffing mix, gravy, butter and salad dressing. Items can also be dropped off at Martha’s Kitchen from 4-5 p.m.
Teen Night
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18
Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st St, Swanton
Details: Hang with friends or make new ones at this event for teens ages 12-16. Pre-registration is required. Pre-register on swantonlibrary.org, or email the library at circulation@swantonlibrary.org or call the library at (802) 868-7656. There is a $5 entry fee, which can be paid at the door. Teens must be picked up by 8:15 p.m.
Looking Ahead:
Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78, Highgate
Pre-Holiday Bake Sale
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: St. John the Baptist Church Hall, 222 Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls
Annual Harvest Ham Dinner
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary/St. Louis Parish, Swanton
14th Star Adult Prom
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
