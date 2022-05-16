ASL Social
When: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Details: Meet with local ASL speakers and practice your language skills. All levels of ASL, Deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing are welcome.
St. Albans Writers Club
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Bring a pen and paper to this weekly meeting and write for 30 minutes after receiving a prompt. Those comfortable sharing their work after the 30 minute period can do so in a supportive environment.
Mornings, Muffins and Mysteries
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19
Where: St. Albans Public Library, St. Albans
Details: Discuss the Art of the Decoy by Trish Esden and listen to the author come as she discusses her book.
Cornhole
When: 6:15 p.m. Thursday, May 19
Where: Highgate Arena, Highgate
Details: Drop in cornhole tournaments for all skill levels, Cost is $5 per person.
Looking Ahead:
Swanton Community Yard Sale
When: Saturday, May 21
Where: Village Green, Swanton
Chicken BBQ Drive-thru
When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 22
Where: All Saints Catholic Church, Richford
Highgate: Reaching New Heights
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 24
Where: Highgate Elementary School
Swanton Village Fire Department Fundraiser
When: 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 30
Where: Swanton Village Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.