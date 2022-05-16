Older people stock

When: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Details: Meet with local ASL speakers and practice your language skills. All levels of ASL, Deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing are welcome.

St. Albans Writers Club

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Bring a pen and paper to this weekly meeting and write for 30 minutes after receiving a prompt. Those comfortable sharing their work after the 30 minute period can do so in a supportive environment.

Mornings, Muffins and Mysteries

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19

Where: St. Albans Public Library, St. Albans

Details: Discuss the Art of the Decoy by Trish Esden and listen to the author come as she discusses her book.

Cornhole

When: 6:15 p.m. Thursday, May 19

Where: Highgate Arena, Highgate

Details: Drop in cornhole tournaments for all skill levels, Cost is $5 per person.

Looking Ahead:

Swanton Community Yard Sale

When: Saturday, May 21 

Where: Village Green, Swanton

Chicken BBQ Drive-thru

When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 22

Where: All Saints Catholic Church, Richford

Highgate: Reaching New Heights

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 24

Where: Highgate Elementary School

Swanton Village Fire Department Fundraiser

When: 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 30

Where: Swanton Village Park

 

