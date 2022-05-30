St. Albans Bay Farmer's Market, 2019 (copy)

A sandwich board welcomes visitors to the weekly farmer’s market in St. Albans Bay in 2019.

St. Albans Writing Club

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Those comfortable sharing their work after the 30 minute writing period can do so in a supportive environment.

St. Albans Bay Farmers Market

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2

Where: St. Albans Bay, St. Albans

Details: Enjoy a evening of music and shopping with local food and craft vendors. This will be the first farmer’s market of the summer.

Vermont Dairy Festival

When: Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5

Where: Various locations in Enosburg

Details: Check out the scholarship pageant, 10K Milk Run, parade, milking contests, vendors and more during this annual celebration of all things dairy. Visit vermontdairyfestival.com for the full schedule of events.  

Teen Night

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3

Where: J.M.M.Y Center, Georgia

Details: Open to kids in grades 7-12. Enjoy a dinner of tacos. Anyone who doesn’t come with a phone or leaves it at the door will receive a full size candy bar.

Looking Ahead:

St. Albans Bay 4th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: St. Albans Bay

Franklin County Airport Food Truck Festival

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Franklin County State Airport 

 

NCSS Autism Walk

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans

 

Vineyard Artisan Market

When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Where: Isle La Motte Vineyard, Isle La Motte

 

