St. Albans Writing Club
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Those comfortable sharing their work after the 30 minute writing period can do so in a supportive environment.
St. Albans Bay Farmers Market
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2
Where: St. Albans Bay, St. Albans
Details: Enjoy a evening of music and shopping with local food and craft vendors. This will be the first farmer’s market of the summer.
Vermont Dairy Festival
When: Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5
Where: Various locations in Enosburg
Details: Check out the scholarship pageant, 10K Milk Run, parade, milking contests, vendors and more during this annual celebration of all things dairy. Visit vermontdairyfestival.com for the full schedule of events.
Teen Night
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3
Where: J.M.M.Y Center, Georgia
Details: Open to kids in grades 7-12. Enjoy a dinner of tacos. Anyone who doesn’t come with a phone or leaves it at the door will receive a full size candy bar.
Looking Ahead:
St. Albans Bay 4th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4
Where: St. Albans Bay
Franklin County Airport Food Truck Festival
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 4
Where: Franklin County State Airport
NCSS Autism Walk
When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
Vineyard Artisan Market
When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 5
Where: Isle La Motte Vineyard, Isle La Motte
