A participant in the 2021 Run for Jim in St. Albans. 

 Alek Fleury

Couch to 5k with Dr. Kindred

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13

Where: Collins Perley Sport and Fitness Center

Details: Prepare for the Run for Jim with Dr. Kindred, a podiatrist, foot surgeon and avid runner. Meet in the lobby of Collins Perley each Wednesday until the big day on May 1. You can join anytime.

Troy Millette Presents: Sample Sets

When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 13

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Hear a variety of different musical acts while you down some local brews, from new faces to old favorites, while paying no cover charge.

Northwestern Medical Center Job Fair

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 14

Where: NMC Conference Center, St. Albans

Details: Meet hiring managers recruiting for registered nurses, environmental services, lab assistants and other professions. Walk-ins are welcome, but those wanting to schedule an interview can email humanresources@nmcinc.org.

Line Dancing with Dancing Dean

When: 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, April 14

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Learn the Cha-Cha, waltzes and more at this beginner friendly event which happens almost every Thursday. There is a $7 cover charge.

Looking Ahead:

Breezy Acres Farm Pop-Up

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

Easter Bunny Breakfast

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Easter Pop-Up Shop

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Creative heART Counseling, Swanton

Family Game Day

When: 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 18 

Where: Enosburgh Public Library

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

