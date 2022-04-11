Couch to 5k with Dr. Kindred
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13
Where: Collins Perley Sport and Fitness Center
Details: Prepare for the Run for Jim with Dr. Kindred, a podiatrist, foot surgeon and avid runner. Meet in the lobby of Collins Perley each Wednesday until the big day on May 1. You can join anytime.
Troy Millette Presents: Sample Sets
When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 13
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Hear a variety of different musical acts while you down some local brews, from new faces to old favorites, while paying no cover charge.
Northwestern Medical Center Job Fair
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 14
Where: NMC Conference Center, St. Albans
Details: Meet hiring managers recruiting for registered nurses, environmental services, lab assistants and other professions. Walk-ins are welcome, but those wanting to schedule an interview can email humanresources@nmcinc.org.
Line Dancing with Dancing Dean
When: 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, April 14
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Learn the Cha-Cha, waltzes and more at this beginner friendly event which happens almost every Thursday. There is a $7 cover charge.
Looking Ahead:
Breezy Acres Farm Pop-Up
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Easter Bunny Breakfast
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Easter Pop-Up Shop
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Creative heART Counseling, Swanton
Family Game Day
When: 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 18
Where: Enosburgh Public Library
