This Week:
Blood Drive
When: Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13
Where: St. Paul's United Methodist Church, St. Albans
Details: Schedule an appointment on the Red Cross’s website to help neighbors in need.
Stuffed Animal Sleepover
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14
Where: Highgate Library and Community Center
Details: Listen to stories with a stuffed animal and then tuck them into bed at the library. In the morning, find out what they’ve been up to overnight.
Holiday Story Time
When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15
Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans
Details: Ernie the Travelling Storyteller will share some fun holiday stories for all ages.
St. Albans Writing Group
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Grab a pen and paper and join local creatives to write for 30 minutes on a given prompt. Those comfortable sharing their work after can do so in a supportive environment.
Looking Ahead:
Clara’s Dream: Nutcracker Suite
When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Christmas Eve Service
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
Cozy New Years Eve
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
NYE Pre-Party
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.