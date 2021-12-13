reading book stock

This Week:

Blood Drive

When: Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13

Where: St. Paul's United Methodist Church, St. Albans

Details: Schedule an appointment on the Red Cross’s website to help neighbors in need.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14

Where: Highgate Library and Community Center

Details: Listen to stories with a stuffed animal and then tuck them into bed at the library. In the morning, find out what they’ve been up to overnight.

Holiday Story Time

When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15

Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans

Details: Ernie the Travelling Storyteller will share some fun holiday stories for all ages.

St. Albans Writing Group

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Grab a pen and paper and join local creatives to write for 30 minutes on a given prompt. Those comfortable sharing their work after can do so in a supportive environment.

Looking Ahead:

Clara’s Dream: Nutcracker Suite

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Christmas Eve Service

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24

Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans

Cozy New Years Eve

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

NYE Pre-Party

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

