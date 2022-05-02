Storytime/Playgroup
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wedenesday, May 4
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: Playtime, stories and healthy snacks. Bring the little ones under age 5 to the library for a fun time.
Knotty Hookers
When: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Details: This crochet meetup is for all skill levels to explore new knitting ideas and meet new friends.
Catholic Daughters of America Rummage Sale
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, May 5; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: St. Mary’s Parish, 246 Lake St., St. Albans
Details: Sort through used goods to find new-to-you treasures at this rummage sale.
14th Star Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, May 5
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Enjoy 14th Star’s "Champlainico" Mexican-style lager as well as margaritas and a Grazers taco burger special.
Looking Ahead:
Vendor Fair
When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School
Fairfax Rummage Sale
When: 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 6, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main St., Fairfax
Child Car Seat Inspection
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 7
Where: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 387 Lake St., St. Albans
Empty Bowls 2022
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Martha’s Community Kitchen, 139 Lake St., St. Albans
