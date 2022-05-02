reading book stock

Storytime/Playgroup

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wedenesday, May 4

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Details: Playtime, stories and healthy snacks. Bring the little ones under age 5 to the library for a fun time.

Knotty Hookers

When: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Details: This crochet meetup is for all skill levels to explore new knitting ideas and meet new friends.

Catholic Daughters of America Rummage Sale

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, May 5; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: St. Mary’s Parish, 246 Lake St., St. Albans

Details: Sort through used goods to find new-to-you treasures at this rummage sale.

14th Star Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, May 5 

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Enjoy 14th Star’s "Champlainico" Mexican-style lager as well as margaritas and a Grazers taco burger special.

Looking Ahead: 

Vendor Fair

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School

 

Fairfax Rummage Sale

When: 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 6, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main St., Fairfax

Child Car Seat Inspection 

When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 7

Where: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 387 Lake St., St. Albans

Empty Bowls 2022

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 7 

Where: Martha’s Community Kitchen, 139 Lake St., St. Albans

 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

