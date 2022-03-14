This Week:
Zumba
When: 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 15
Where: St. John the Baptist Religious Ed, Enosburg Falls
Details: This Zumba class, featuring dance based, accessible workouts, takes place on Tuesday nights. $6 per class or $30 per punch card for 6 classes or $75 per punch card for 15 classes. A Thursday class also happens at Enosburg Ambulance service at the same time and for the same cost.
Parents in Recovery Group
When: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16
Where: 53 Main St, Richford
Details: The hybrid event for parents recovering from substance misuse is hosted by Turning Point in Richford. The group is free to attend.
Knotty Hookers Crochet Group
When: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Details: This crochet group meets every week to discuss new crocheting ideas and to provide time for people to work on their crafts.
St. Patrick's Day Parade
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17
Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans
Details: Celebrate the day by watching the parade from the courthouse on Lake Street to City Hall on Main Street. There will also be free Irish music, Irish food and a performance by The McFadden Academy of Irish Dance.
Looking Ahead:
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23
Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans
Fairy Tale STEM Camp
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, March 25
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Barn Quilt Class
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 25
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Run/Walk for Jim
When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness, St. Albans
