This Week:

Zumba

When: 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 15

Where: St. John the Baptist Religious Ed, Enosburg Falls

Details: This Zumba class, featuring dance based, accessible workouts, takes place on Tuesday nights. $6 per class or $30 per punch card for 6 classes or $75 per punch card for 15 classes. A Thursday class also happens at Enosburg Ambulance service at the same time and for the same cost.

Parents in Recovery Group

When: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16

Where: 53 Main St, Richford

Details: The hybrid event for parents recovering from substance misuse is hosted by Turning Point in Richford. The group is free to attend.

Knotty Hookers Crochet Group

When: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Details: This crochet group meets every week to discuss new crocheting ideas and to provide time for people to work on their crafts.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17

Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans

Details: Celebrate the day by watching the parade from the courthouse on Lake Street to City Hall on Main Street. There will also be free Irish music, Irish food and a performance by The McFadden Academy of Irish Dance. 

Looking Ahead:

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23

Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans 

Fairy Tale STEM Camp

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, March 25

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Barn Quilt Class

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 25

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Run/Walk for Jim

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness, St. Albans

