Fiber Arts Club
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10
Where: Georgia Public Library, Georgia
Details: Fiber artists, knitters and crafters of all levels can join this weekly group and learn new skills and make friends.
Music and Movement Playgroup
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Details: Every Wednesday come and have your kids four and under engaged in educational activiites while you have the opportunity of meeting other parents.
Do the Work: A Book Club for Understanding White Supremacy
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13
Where: Saint Pauls United Methodist Church, St. Albans
Details: October’s book is How to be a Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi. The book club occurs on the second Thursday of each month. Participants should come with an open mind and a readiness to do the work of learning antiracism. Bring a mask for this mask optional meeting in case COVID-19 cases are spiking in the area.
Pork Roast Dinner
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78, Highgate Center
Details: A take-out only dinner with Pork Roast with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, dinner roll, and apple crisp. Cost is $10 per adult and $6 per child under age 12. Call 868-4921 to make a reservation.
Looking Ahead:
14th Star Fall Record Day Celebration
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Franklin County First Responder Job Fair
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19
Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans
Fall Flea Market and Baked Goods Sale
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Nativity Parish Center Hall, Swanton
Super Hero Character Breakfast
When: 9 a.m. Saturday
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.