This Week:
Drive-Thru Santa
When: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21
Where: Peoples Trust Company, 25 Kingman St., St. Albans
Details: Santa will greet children at the bank drive-thru. Kids can send their Christmas lists to him and he will send back a candy cane.
Nordic Night Races
When: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Details: Tyler Magnan will host races every Tuesday until March 14 depending on weather conditions. All ages and abilities are welcome to ski laps of the 2K loop. Be sure to bring a head lamp.
Ugly Sweater Party
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23
Where: The Abbey Pub and Restaurant, Enosburg Falls
Details: Show off your ugliest sweater while enjoying food, drinks, your favorite holiday and non-holiday tunes.
Comet Scrimmage vs Alumni
When: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
Details: This yearly tradition will include current and former players who will square off to see who is the better team. Masks are required per facility and BFA guidelines.
Looking Ahead:
Last Night Fireworks
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Girl Scout Information Night
When: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4
Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School
Open Board Meeting and Elections
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11
Where: Sportsman Club of Franklin County, St. Albans
Sara R. Stewart Book Signing
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans
