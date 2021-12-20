Santa Claus reads his list

This Week:

Drive-Thru Santa

When: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21

Where: Peoples Trust Company, 25 Kingman St., St. Albans

Details: Santa will greet children at the bank drive-thru. Kids can send their Christmas lists to him and he will send back a candy cane.

Nordic Night Races

When: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans

Details: Tyler Magnan will host races every Tuesday until March 14 depending on weather conditions. All ages and abilities are welcome to ski laps of the 2K loop. Be sure to bring a head lamp.

Ugly Sweater Party

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23

Where: The Abbey Pub and Restaurant, Enosburg Falls

Details: Show off your ugliest sweater while enjoying food, drinks, your favorite holiday and non-holiday tunes.

Comet Scrimmage vs Alumni

When: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans

Details: This yearly tradition will include current and former players who will square off to see who is the better team. Masks are required per facility and BFA guidelines.

Looking Ahead:

Last Night Fireworks

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Girl Scout Information Night

When: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4

Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School

Open Board Meeting and Elections

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11

Where: Sportsman Club of Franklin County, St. Albans

Sara R. Stewart Book Signing

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans 

