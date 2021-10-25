Halloween

This Week:

Caregiver Support Group

When: 6:15 p.m. every Wednesday

Where: Ted Marble Family Center, St. Albans

Details: This recurring drop-in group is for parents, foster parents and caregivers who are looking to connect, learn parenting skills and strategies and openly discuss the challenges and successes of raising children ages 6-18.

DISC Seminar

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27

Where: Peoples Trust Company, St. Albans

Details: The Business and Professional Women’s Foundation will have a seminar about the DISC Model, a method of maintaining relationships effectively, hosted by St. Alban’s native Karyn Rocheleau.

Hard’ack Halloween Hike

When: 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28

Where: Hard’ack Recreation Area, St. Albans

Details: Multiple groups will take a family friendly hike before dark and meet some spooky yet friendly creatures in the woods.

Spooky Tales at the Campfire

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28

Where: Highgate Library and Community Center

Details: Head to the library for spooky stories around the campfire. Wear a costume or pajamas for this spooktacular evening with Miss Virginia. Snacks will be served.  

Looking Ahead:

Doe Weekend 

When: 9:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

Where: Bronson’s Landing, St. Albans

Development Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1

Where: St. Albans City Hall

“Into the Woods” Opening Night

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18

Where: BFA St. Albans

Totally 80’s Adult Prom

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

Where: 14th Star Brewery

 

