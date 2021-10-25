This Week:
Caregiver Support Group
When: 6:15 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: Ted Marble Family Center, St. Albans
Details: This recurring drop-in group is for parents, foster parents and caregivers who are looking to connect, learn parenting skills and strategies and openly discuss the challenges and successes of raising children ages 6-18.
DISC Seminar
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27
Where: Peoples Trust Company, St. Albans
Details: The Business and Professional Women’s Foundation will have a seminar about the DISC Model, a method of maintaining relationships effectively, hosted by St. Alban’s native Karyn Rocheleau.
Hard’ack Halloween Hike
When: 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
Where: Hard’ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Details: Multiple groups will take a family friendly hike before dark and meet some spooky yet friendly creatures in the woods.
Spooky Tales at the Campfire
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
Where: Highgate Library and Community Center
Details: Head to the library for spooky stories around the campfire. Wear a costume or pajamas for this spooktacular evening with Miss Virginia. Snacks will be served.
Looking Ahead:
Doe Weekend
When: 9:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20
Where: Bronson’s Landing, St. Albans
Development Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1
Where: St. Albans City Hall
“Into the Woods” Opening Night
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
Where: BFA St. Albans
Totally 80’s Adult Prom
When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20
Where: 14th Star Brewery
