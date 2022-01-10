reading book stock

This Week:

Board Meetings and Elections

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11

Where: Sportsman Club of Franklin County, St. Albans

Details: This is the annual meeting and board elections for the Sportsman Club which offers archery and gun competitions among other activities.

St. Albans Writers Club

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Every Wednesday enjoy some writing and discussion time at this writing club at 14th Star Brewing Company.

2022 College Fair

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14

Where: Vermont Army National Guard (18 Fairfield St), St. Albans

Details: Learn about opportunities at local colleges and the National Guard at this college fair.

The Blue Rock Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Listen to this band's “Vintage Eclectic” style at the 14th Star taproom stage. They will be playing everything from Beatles to old mountain tunes.

Looking Ahead:

Mechanical Bull Rides 

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Book Signing with Sara R. Stewart

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans

NightHawk

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Lovin Lattes and Sweets

When: 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton 

