This Week:
Board Meetings and Elections
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11
Where: Sportsman Club of Franklin County, St. Albans
Details: This is the annual meeting and board elections for the Sportsman Club which offers archery and gun competitions among other activities.
St. Albans Writers Club
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Every Wednesday enjoy some writing and discussion time at this writing club at 14th Star Brewing Company.
2022 College Fair
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14
Where: Vermont Army National Guard (18 Fairfield St), St. Albans
Details: Learn about opportunities at local colleges and the National Guard at this college fair.
The Blue Rock Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Listen to this band's “Vintage Eclectic” style at the 14th Star taproom stage. They will be playing everything from Beatles to old mountain tunes.
Looking Ahead:
Mechanical Bull Rides
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Book Signing with Sara R. Stewart
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans
NightHawk
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Lovin Lattes and Sweets
When: 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
