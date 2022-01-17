stage stock

This Week:

Tuesday Burger Night

When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18

Where: Jeff’s Maine Seafood, St. Albans

Details: On Tuesdays, get a burger (black bean or beef) or chicken sandwich with two toppings and a side for $10.

Take Out Spaghetti Dinner

When: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19

Where: Martha’s Community Kitchen, St. Albans

Details: Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and desert are included in this meal. $12 for one and $20 for two to help support the kitchen. Reserve your meal and specify if you want meat or meatless sauce by calling 802-343-5411 or emailing Marthaskitchen802@gmail.com.

St. Albans Writer's Club

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Bring a pen and paper and write to a prompt. Those that feel comfortable sharing can do so in a safe, supportive environment.

Line Dancing w/Dancing Dan

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: On Thursdays, come to the Depot and learn some classic dances such as waltzes and sambas. There is a $7 cover charge per person.

Looking Ahead:

Mechanical Bull Rides

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Book Signing with Sara R. Stewart

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans

NightHawk

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Lovin Lattes and Sweets

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

 

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you