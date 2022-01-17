This Week:
Tuesday Burger Night
When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18
Where: Jeff’s Maine Seafood, St. Albans
Details: On Tuesdays, get a burger (black bean or beef) or chicken sandwich with two toppings and a side for $10.
Take Out Spaghetti Dinner
When: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19
Where: Martha’s Community Kitchen, St. Albans
Details: Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and desert are included in this meal. $12 for one and $20 for two to help support the kitchen. Reserve your meal and specify if you want meat or meatless sauce by calling 802-343-5411 or emailing Marthaskitchen802@gmail.com.
St. Albans Writer's Club
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Bring a pen and paper and write to a prompt. Those that feel comfortable sharing can do so in a safe, supportive environment.
Line Dancing w/Dancing Dan
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: On Thursdays, come to the Depot and learn some classic dances such as waltzes and sambas. There is a $7 cover charge per person.
Looking Ahead:
Mechanical Bull Rides
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Book Signing with Sara R. Stewart
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans
NightHawk
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Lovin Lattes and Sweets
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
