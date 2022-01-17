Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches for a storm total of 4 to 6 inches. Southeast winds gusting as high as 55 mph across the Northeast Kingdom and along the immediate western slopes of the southern Green Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of northern Vermont and the Champlain Valley including western Rutland County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute today. In combination with gusty winds, isolated to scattered power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may be heavy at times this morning with snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour before decreasing in the afternoon. A brief period of sleet and rain is expected across the Adirondacks, the Champlain Valley, and much of Vermont during the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&