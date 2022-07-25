stage stock

Terrific Tuesday

When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Details: A senior meet up group with tea and coffee included as well as a new activity each week.

Mr. K’s Magic of Water

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Details: Do some take home experiments and learn more about the amazing qualities of water that allow it to sustain life and function on Earth. 

Town Band Concert

When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26

Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls

Details: On Tuesday nights through August 23 there will be music from the town band as well as a arts and crafts table for children from the library. The Enosburg Business Association will also have popcorn for sale.

St. Albans Summer Concert Series

When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday

Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park

Details: The St. Albans Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park is back for 2022. Shows are hosted every Wednesday evening from June 22 through Aug. 31. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will move to 14th Star Brewing Co.

The show schedule:

July 27: Mad Mojo

Aug. 3: Jesse Agan Band

Aug. 10: Sister Speak

Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)

Aug. 24: Cozy

Aug. 31: Mal Maiz

Looking Ahead:

Swanton Chamber of Commerce's 12th Annual Car Show

When: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 30 

Where: Swanton Village Green

30th Annual Jig in the Valley

When: noon-8 p.m. Sunday, July 31

Where: 53 School St., East Fairfield

Highgate Summer Sounds Concert

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31 

Where: Highgate Arena

National Night Out

When: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

 

