Terrific Tuesday
When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Details: A senior meet up group with tea and coffee included as well as a new activity each week.
Mr. K’s Magic of Water
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: Do some take home experiments and learn more about the amazing qualities of water that allow it to sustain life and function on Earth.
Town Band Concert
When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: On Tuesday nights through August 23 there will be music from the town band as well as a arts and crafts table for children from the library. The Enosburg Business Association will also have popcorn for sale.
St. Albans Summer Concert Series
When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park
Details: The St. Albans Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park is back for 2022. Shows are hosted every Wednesday evening from June 22 through Aug. 31. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will move to 14th Star Brewing Co.
The show schedule:
July 27: Mad Mojo
Aug. 3: Jesse Agan Band
Aug. 10: Sister Speak
Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)
Aug. 24: Cozy
Aug. 31: Mal Maiz
Looking Ahead:
Swanton Chamber of Commerce's 12th Annual Car Show
When: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Swanton Village Green
30th Annual Jig in the Valley
When: noon-8 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: 53 School St., East Fairfield
Highgate Summer Sounds Concert
When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: Highgate Arena
National Night Out
When: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.