Family Game Day
When: 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 18
Where: Enosburgh Public Library, 241 Main Street, Enosburg
Details: An afternoon of board games and card games for the whole family. All ages are welcome and drinks and popcorn will also be provided.
Terrific Tuesdays
When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 19
Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton
Details: Meet up with other local seniors while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee.
Troy Millette Presents: Sample Sets at 14th Star
When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 20
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, 133 North Main Street St. #7, Albans
Details: Three musical acts will be presented every Wednesday. Make sure to check it out if your looking for new local music or just to chill with some drinks.
Swanton Public Library Writers Group
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 21
Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton
Details: Now in person, anyone who is not vaccinated is required to wear a mask. All writers are welcome.
Looking Ahead:
Leader Evaporator Open House
When: 9 a.m. Friday, April 22-Saturday, April 23
Where: 49 Jonergin Drive, Swanton
Turkey Dinner
When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Franklin County Senior Center, 75 Messenger Street, St. Albans
Lamoille County Players Auditions
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23-Sunday, 24
Where: Hyde Park Opera House, 85 Main Street
Vermont Maple Festival
When: Friday, April 22-Sunday, April 24
Where: Downtown St. Albans
Sap Run 2022
When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, April 24
Where: First Street, Swanton and Main Street, St. Albans
