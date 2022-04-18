guitar concert stock

Family Game Day

When: 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 18 

Where: Enosburgh Public Library, 241 Main Street, Enosburg

Details: An afternoon of board games and card games for the whole family. All ages are welcome and drinks and popcorn will also be provided.

Terrific Tuesdays

When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 19

Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton

Details: Meet up with other local seniors while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee.

Troy Millette Presents: Sample Sets at 14th Star

When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 20

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, 133 North Main Street St. #7, Albans

Details: Three musical acts will be presented every Wednesday. Make sure to check it out if your looking for new local music or just to chill with some drinks.

Swanton Public Library Writers Group

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 21

Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton

Details: Now in person, anyone who is not vaccinated is required to wear a mask. All writers are welcome.

Looking Ahead:

Leader Evaporator Open House

When: 9 a.m. Friday, April 22-Saturday, April 23

Where: 49 Jonergin Drive, Swanton

Turkey Dinner

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Franklin County Senior Center, 75 Messenger Street, St. Albans

Lamoille County Players Auditions

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23-Sunday, 24

Where: Hyde Park Opera House, 85 Main Street

Vermont Maple Festival

When: Friday, April 22-Sunday, April 24

Where: Downtown St. Albans

Sap Run 2022

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, April 24

Where: First Street, Swanton and Main Street, St. Albans

