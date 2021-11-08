This Week:
Yarn Embroidery
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: Make embroidered burlap with colorful yarn. Appropriate for ages 8 and up, email libraryfairfax@gmail.com or call 802-849-2420 to register.
Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony
When: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: At 10:30 a.m. the Veterans Day parade will begin at the BFA-St. Albans parking lot and proceed to Taylor Park. From 11 a.m.-12 p.m. a ceremony to honor veterans will take place.
Can Swap
When: 12-10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Give at least five canned goods to be donated to the Northwest Food Shelf and get a four-pack of beer per-person at 14th Star Brewery. Participants must be age 21 or older.
Blues Jam
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10
Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans
Details: On the second Wednesday of each month the band Nobby Reed is hosting a blues jam for all who are interested.
Looking Ahead:
Spool Racers
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Tree Lighting and Fireworks
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Craft Show and Bake Sale
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church
Totally 80’s Adult Prom
When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20
Where: 14th Star Brewery, St. Albans
