This Week:

Yarn Embroidery

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10

Where: Fairfax Community Library

Details: Make embroidered burlap with colorful yarn. Appropriate for ages 8 and up, email libraryfairfax@gmail.com or call 802-849-2420 to register.

Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

When: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: At 10:30 a.m. the Veterans Day parade will begin at the BFA-St. Albans parking lot and proceed to Taylor Park. From 11 a.m.-12 p.m. a ceremony to honor veterans will take place.

Can Swap

When: 12-10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Give at least five canned goods to be donated to the Northwest Food Shelf and get a four-pack of beer per-person at 14th Star Brewery. Participants must be age 21 or older. 

Blues Jam

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10

Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans

Details: On the second Wednesday of each month the band Nobby Reed is hosting a blues jam for all who are interested. 

Looking Ahead:

Spool Racers

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17

Where: Fairfax Community Library

Tree Lighting and Fireworks

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Craft Show and Bake Sale

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13

Where: Georgia United Methodist Church

Totally 80’s Adult Prom

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

Where: 14th Star Brewery, St. Albans

 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

