Author Storytime

When: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Details: Join Angela Kunkel as she reads aloud her picture books “Digging for Words” and “Penguin Journey.”

Teen Makerspace

When: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 6

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Details: Free and open to all teenagers between the ages of 12- to 17-years-old, this is a space to create art at the Swanton Public Library every Wednesday.

Free Movie Night at the Rec

When: 7:30-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 6

Where: Swanton Recreation, 16 Jewett St., Swanton

Details: This week’s movie is “Moana” and the snack bar will be open.

Blood Drive

When: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday, July 8

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: Make a difference and donate to the Red Cross during a blood drive at city hall. 

Looking Ahead:

Highgate Village Lawn Sale

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Little White Church Green, Highgate

Fairfax Cornhole League

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Fairfax Community Park and Recreation Path, Fairfax

 

Cigarette Butt Litter Cleanup

When: 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13

Where: Georgia Industrial Park near the Med Associates’ Gazebo, 166 Industrial Park Road

The Klassic Car Show

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

 

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger.

