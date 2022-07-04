Author Storytime
When: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: Join Angela Kunkel as she reads aloud her picture books “Digging for Words” and “Penguin Journey.”
Teen Makerspace
When: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 6
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Details: Free and open to all teenagers between the ages of 12- to 17-years-old, this is a space to create art at the Swanton Public Library every Wednesday.
Free Movie Night at the Rec
When: 7:30-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 6
Where: Swanton Recreation, 16 Jewett St., Swanton
Details: This week’s movie is “Moana” and the snack bar will be open.
Blood Drive
When: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday, July 8
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: Make a difference and donate to the Red Cross during a blood drive at city hall.
Looking Ahead:
Highgate Village Lawn Sale
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 9
Where: Little White Church Green, Highgate
Fairfax Cornhole League
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 9
Where: Fairfax Community Park and Recreation Path, Fairfax
Cigarette Butt Litter Cleanup
When: 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13
Where: Georgia Industrial Park near the Med Associates’ Gazebo, 166 Industrial Park Road
The Klassic Car Show
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 16
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
