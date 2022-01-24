reading book stock

This Week:

Tea and Card Games for Seniors

When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details: Enjoy tea and games while making new friends at the library.

Ski Race at Hard’Ack

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans

Details: A tradition returns this week with ski races by age group on a fun, easy course. A new timing system will debut and there will be a snack bar, fire pit and music on the patio.

St. Albans Writer’s Club 

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Join this weekly event where you can write to a prompt and then share if you feel comfortable.

Franklin County Mountain Bike Club Kickoff

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Come learn what trail building and improvements are happening in 2022 and hear from the owner of Bootlegger Bikes. A surprise local American hero will also be recognized. All are welcome. 

Looking Ahead:

CPR, AED and First Aid Certification

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3

Where: Greg Brown Lodge, Hard’Ack Recreation Area 

Lovin Lattes and Sweets

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

Spark Joy!

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Mental Health Advocacy

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31

Where: Zoom, check National Association of Mental Illnesses (NAMI) Vermont website

 

 

