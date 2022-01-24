This Week:
Tea and Card Games for Seniors
When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: Enjoy tea and games while making new friends at the library.
Ski Race at Hard’Ack
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Details: A tradition returns this week with ski races by age group on a fun, easy course. A new timing system will debut and there will be a snack bar, fire pit and music on the patio.
St. Albans Writer’s Club
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Join this weekly event where you can write to a prompt and then share if you feel comfortable.
Franklin County Mountain Bike Club Kickoff
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Come learn what trail building and improvements are happening in 2022 and hear from the owner of Bootlegger Bikes. A surprise local American hero will also be recognized. All are welcome.
Looking Ahead:
CPR, AED and First Aid Certification
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3
Where: Greg Brown Lodge, Hard’Ack Recreation Area
Lovin Lattes and Sweets
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Spark Joy!
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Mental Health Advocacy
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31
Where: Zoom, check National Association of Mental Illnesses (NAMI) Vermont website
