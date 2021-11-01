Concert Stock

This Week:

Binary Code Bracelets

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3

Where: Fairfax Community Library

Details: Ages 8+ can make bracelets with the alphabet and binary computer code. Email libraryfairfax@gmail.com or call 802-849-2420 to register.

Karaoke

When: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Get your friends together and grab some food and drink to just listen or participate in a night of karaoke. 

Caregiver Support Group 

When: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3

Where: Ted Mable Family Center, St. Albans

Details: Caregivers of kids ages 6-18 are welcome to stop by and learn parenting strategies while discussing their problems and solutions in a group setting with a facilitator. This event is by Northwestern Counseling and Support Services.

Girl Scout Information Night

When: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield 

Details: Check out the mission of Girl Scouts and register to join. Attendees will learn more about the organization’s expanded STEM and outdoor programs and participate in fun, girl-led activities. 

Looking Ahead:

Lasagna Supper

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12

Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Church

Bingo

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

Where: All Saints Parish Hall, Richford

From the Parlor to the Polls

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14

Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans

Into the Woods Musical

When: Nov. 18-20

Where: Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans

 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you