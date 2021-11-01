This Week:
Binary Code Bracelets
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: Ages 8+ can make bracelets with the alphabet and binary computer code. Email libraryfairfax@gmail.com or call 802-849-2420 to register.
Karaoke
When: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Get your friends together and grab some food and drink to just listen or participate in a night of karaoke.
Caregiver Support Group
When: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3
Where: Ted Mable Family Center, St. Albans
Details: Caregivers of kids ages 6-18 are welcome to stop by and learn parenting strategies while discussing their problems and solutions in a group setting with a facilitator. This event is by Northwestern Counseling and Support Services.
Girl Scout Information Night
When: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: Check out the mission of Girl Scouts and register to join. Attendees will learn more about the organization’s expanded STEM and outdoor programs and participate in fun, girl-led activities.
Looking Ahead:
Lasagna Supper
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Church
Bingo
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
Where: All Saints Parish Hall, Richford
From the Parlor to the Polls
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
Into the Woods Musical
When: Nov. 18-20
Where: Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans
