20th Farewell Reunion Concert
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 27
Where: Grace Church, 215 Pleasant St., Sheldon
Details: The 20th Farewell Reunion will feature Corner House, Oliver Scanlon and Pete Sutherland, and the Young Tradition Vermont Youth Commission. Proceeds benefit the Tom Sustic Fund, which supports families with children with life-threatening conditions. Food will be available at 5:30 p.m., prepared by Fritay’Kay Stephanie's Caribbean BBQ. Cost is $15 a plate with chicken, $10 vegetarian. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Masks are recommended outdoors and expected inside the church.
Highgate Memorial Day Events
When: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30
Where: Highgate Sports Arena
Details: Kick off the day with a bake sale in the park and a chicken BBQ with the volunteer fire department. Parade starts at noon.
St. Albans Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
When: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: A Memorial Day parade will walk down on Main Street and be followed by a ceremony in Taylor Park. Coordinated by American Legion Green Mountain Post #1.
Swanton Village Fire Department Fundraiser
When: 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 30
Where: Swanton Village Park
Details: Join Swanton Village firefighters following the Memorial Day parade for a barbecue fundraiser for Josh's House. Josh's House is a nonprofit retreat and wellness center for military service members and veterans. Event will go while supplies last.
Looking Ahead:
Teen Night
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3
Where: J.M.M.Y Center, Georgia
St. Albans Bay 4th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4
Where: St. Albans Bay
Franklin County Airport Food Truck Festival
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 4
Where: Franklin County State Airport
NCSS Autism Walk
When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
