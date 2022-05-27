American Flag

20th Farewell Reunion Concert

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 27

Where: Grace Church, 215 Pleasant St., Sheldon

Details: The 20th Farewell Reunion will feature Corner House, Oliver Scanlon and Pete Sutherland, and the Young Tradition Vermont Youth Commission. Proceeds benefit the Tom Sustic Fund, which supports families with children with life-threatening conditions. Food will be available at 5:30 p.m., prepared by Fritay’Kay Stephanie's Caribbean BBQ.  Cost is $15 a plate with chicken, $10 vegetarian. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Masks are recommended outdoors and expected inside the church.

Highgate Memorial Day Events

When: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30

Where: Highgate Sports Arena

Details: Kick off the day with a bake sale in the park and a chicken BBQ with the volunteer fire department. Parade starts at noon.

St. Albans Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

When: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: A Memorial Day parade will walk down on Main Street and be followed by a ceremony in Taylor Park. Coordinated by American Legion Green Mountain Post #1.

Swanton Village Fire Department Fundraiser

When: 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 30

Where: Swanton Village Park

Details: Join Swanton Village firefighters following the Memorial Day parade for a barbecue fundraiser for Josh's House. Josh's House is a nonprofit retreat and wellness center for military service members and veterans. Event will go while supplies last. 

Looking Ahead:

Teen Night

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3

Where: J.M.M.Y Center, Georgia

St. Albans Bay 4th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: St. Albans Bay

Franklin County Airport Food Truck Festival

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Franklin County State Airport 

 

NCSS Autism Walk

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans

 

