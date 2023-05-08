KF24.jpg (copy)

Mascots wandered around Kingman Fest to interact with children and pose for group shots in 2022. Kingman Fest is happening on Saturday, May 13 this year.

This Week:

May Book Discussion

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10

Where: The Brick Store, 4474 Route 36, Fairfield

Details: A book club meeting to discuss “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. Feel free to bring a snack or beverage for yourself or to share.

Classic Movie Showing

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 or 1 p.m. Friday, May 12

Where: St. Albans Free Library

Details: Sidney Poitier won an Academy Award for his 1963 role in this heartwarming tale of fortitude and faith. This is an after-hours event - please arrive before 6 p.m. Free, including popcorn and beverages. The movie title can be found on the library website or by calling 802-524-1507.

Community-Wide Book Discussion

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Details: The library is participating in this year’s Vermont Reads Project, a statewide one book reading program, featuring “The Most Costly Journey: Stories of Migrant Farmworkers in Vermont Drawn” by New England Cartoonists. Pick up a free book and then come back on May 11 for a presentation and discussion with snacks facilitated by the Vermont Humanities Council.

Chicken and Biscuits Supper

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12

Where: Highgate Methodist Church Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78

Details: Enjoy a meal of chicken, biscuits, stuffing, cranberry sauce, glazed carrots and brownies. Cost is $12 per person and reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 802-868-4921.

Looking Ahead:

Patriotic Paint Night

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 18

Where: Swanton VFW 778

Sports Car USA Showcase

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 19

Where: Handy’s Downtown, St. Albans

Paint and Sip with Amber Harvey

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts

Art on the Refuge

When: Saturday, May 20 to Friday, July 21 

Where: Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, Swanton

 

