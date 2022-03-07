stage stock

This Week:

Historic Preservation Commission Meeting

When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 7

Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans

Details: The commission will meet at City Hall and remotely. For information on how to join the meeting remotely visit www.stalbansvt.com/hpc.

Trivia Tuesdays

When: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8

Where: Nelly’s Pub and Grill, St. Albans

Details: Test your knowledge and win prizes during trivia hosted by Tim Rousselle every Tuesday in March. The winning teams from every Tuesday will be put into a drawing at the end of the month to win a brewery tour and flight with the 14th Star team.

St. Albans Writers Club

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Bring a pen and paper and write for 30 minutes after getting a prompt. After you write, share your work in a supportive environment if you desire.

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 10

Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans

Details: Win prizes and help the American Red Cross save lives. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: STALBANS to schedule an appointment.

Looking Ahead:

Emma Strong Benefit Dinner

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: The Abbey Pub and Restaurant, Enosburg Falls

Author Talk: Gail Cleare

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Ryan Hanson

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 18

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

St. Patrick's Day w/Barbie-N-Bones

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

