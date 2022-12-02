A Christmas in Paris Gala
When: 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2
Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans City
Details: Tickets are $75 per person and include entrance to an art auction, a parisian inspired buffer and dancing until midnight to two live bands. Proceeds from the benefit will go to the Josh Pallotta Fund, which provides services to support veterans in Colchester.
A Hint of the Holidays
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2
Where: Enosburg Opera House
Details: Chris & Erica and Root 7 take to the stage for an evening of great music and entertainment. The Dairy Center will provide a bar and snacks. Attendees can also take part in the EBCA stocking auction. Tickets are $20 and available at the door, on Eventbrite or at Green’s Ace.
GEMS PTCO Santa Breakfast
When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School
Details: Join the PTCO for the first time in a couple of years for a special visit from Santa and pancake breakfast. Santa will visit from 9-11 a.m.
All Saints Christmas Bazaar
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main St., Richford
Details: Check out the work of local artists and crafters and buy last minute gifts for friends and family.
Entertainment & Holiday Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: As part of Festival of Trees, attend this free-admission craft show. Local vendors will have food and crafts for sale just in time for holiday giving. All-day entertainment includes dance performances, face painting and live music.
St. Patrick's Annual Christmas Bazaar and Luncheon
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: St. Patrick's Church, Fairfield
Details: Santa will visit from 11 a.m.-noon and lunch will be available at 11:30 a.m. Crafts, baked goods, decorated wreaths and ornaments for sale. There will be a raffle patrons can enter to win prizes.
Holiday Craft Show and Breakfast with Santa
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: Berkshire Elementary School
Details: Craft show is in the gym and there is still space available for vendors. If interested, contact the school.Breakfast with Santa is in the cafeteria from 9-11 a.m. and is $5 per person. Soups and sandwiches will be available for sale at lunch.
Christmas in Enosburg
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: Enosburg, Vermont
Details: The day starts with a Santa Run at 9 a.m. that will start at Enosburg Masonic Temple (fee by food or cash donation, to benefit the Enosburg Food Shelf). Then there is a Christmas Bazaar at Enosburg Methodist Church from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and a chance to meet Santa at Enobsurg Elementary School from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a holiday festival from 4-7 p.m. at Lincoln Park and a Holiday Lighted Parade and Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Park.
Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls.
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: Heart and Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield
Details: Learn how to make delicious sourdough cinnamon buns. There will be a full demonstration on the cinnamon bun making process and sourdough starter care, with sourdough snacks provided. Maximum attendance is capped at 22 people and the fee is $50 per person. You must prepay to hold your spot at www.heartandsoilfarmvt.com/contact-1.
Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department Craft Fair
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: Alburgh Fire Department Hall, 60 Firehouse Road, Alburgh
Details: There will be a christmas presents raffle and food and drinks available as well as a pie and cake walk at this craft fair.
Season of Light
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4
Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans, St. Albans
Details: The Vermont Choral Union, welcoming new director Eric Milnes, presents “Season of Light:Music for the Seasons of Advent and Chanukah.” The program includes vocal ensemble music by Rossi, Praetorius, Mendelssohn, Gounod, Pinkham and Milnes. Internationally acclaimed organ recitalist Isabelle Demers will join the ensemble.
Sourdough No Knead Bread
When: 10 a.m. Sunday, December 4
Where: Heart and Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield
Details: There will be a full demonstration on the bread making process and starter care, with sourdough snacks provided. Bring your own bowl and dish towel. Leave with your dough and a sample of starter. Maximum attendance is capped at 22 people and the fee is $50 per person. You must prepay to hold your spot at www.heartandsoilfarmvt.com/contact-1.
Looking Ahead:
Holiday Tractor Parade
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9
Where: Downtown St. Albans
Enosburg Actions PTO Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, December 10
Where: Enosburg Elementary School, 303 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg
Carol Ann Jones Annual Holiday Concert
When: Saturday, Dec. 10
Where: Saint Albans Museum, 9 Church St., St. Albans
Fairfax Library Book Club
When: 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15
Where: Fairfax Community Library
