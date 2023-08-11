Summer Clothing Sale
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: First Congregational Church, 27 Church Street, St. Albans
Details: There will be clothes available for kids, men and women as well as a gift card raffle and bake sale.
Open Farm Tour and Gelato Tasting
When: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11
Where: 864 Lawyer Road, East Fairfield
Details: Paisley Scoops and Paul-Lin Dairy Farm will be offering this event. The tour begins at 1 p.m. and will end with a sampling of gelato. RSVP by Wednesday, Aug. 9 to paisleyscoopsvt@gmail.com.
14th Annual Noir Film Festival
When: 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17
Where: St. Albans Free Library, 10 Maiden Lane
Details: This recurring event will be held each Thursday in August (and one Friday) with film noir door prizes at each event. The Thursday movies are an "after-hours" event - please arrive before 6 p.m. Free, including popcorn, cocoa and tea. The movie titles can be found on the library’s website, or by calling at 802-524-1507.
Spare Rib Dinner
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11
Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78
Details: This take-out-only dinner features spare rib with macaroni salad, corn on the cob, a dinner roll and brownie. The cost is $12 per person over 12 and $7 per person under 12. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 802-868-4921.
Clip & Charcuterie
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11
Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road
Details: Learn the art of charcuterie from The Clean Spoon. Participants will create their own charcuterie spread complete with cheeses, nuts and meats. Learn display techniques and add edible blooms that you will hand pick from the gardens. Leave with your own beautiful bouquet of flowers. $45 per person. Register at heart-and-soil-farm.square.site/events-calendar.
Sausage Cook Out
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11
Where: Does’ Leap, 1703 Vermont Route 108 South
Details: Does’ Leap Farm is hosting a free sausage cook out with live music from Rusty Bucket. The sausage will be served with ‘kraut on a rustic roll from Red Hen Bakery and a garden salad. Grills will be open from 6-7:30 p.m. and music will last until 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Movie Night in the Park
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: Lawn games begin at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m and will have free snacks and water.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 to Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: Taylor Park
Details: Crafts, local food and live music await those who attend this weekly farmers market at Taylor Park.
Staying Friends Memory Cafe
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: 331 Main Street, Enosburg
Details: This group is for folks experiencing mild memory loss, but other members of older generations that are struggling to make friends are welcome to enjoy games, music and snacks. For more information, contact Carol Willey at grammyoxox@gmail.com.
St. Albans BrewFest
When: Noon-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
Details: Enjoy an afternoon of live music from Bad Horsey. Taps will be flowing from at least nine different breweries, wineries and distilleries. Tickets are $45 and get you admission and 10 drink tickets.
Corn Fest
When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Swanton Recreation, 16 Jewett Street
Details: Explore Swanton Recreation, check out our fun yard games and children's activities, food trucks, Nelly's cash bar and live music.
Farm Tour
When: 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Does’ Leap, 1703 Vermont Route 108 South
Details: Meet goats, border collies, pigs and draft horses during this tour of the farm. After the tour, taste the farm's cheeses and sausages. The event costs $30 and tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Looking Ahead:
August Mixer
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17
Where: Vermont Federal Credit Union, 55 Old Orchard Drive
Annual Pig Roast and Chicken Barbecue
When: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19
Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield
Perspectives 2023: Aaron York
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19
Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, Enosburg Falls
Silent Auction
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
