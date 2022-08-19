Bird Watching Raffle
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: Tyler Place Pontoon Boat, Missisquoi Bay
Details: $50 raffle tickets are being sold by Friends of Northern Lake Champlain to support its mission. Winners will get the chance to go on a bird watching boating tour on Lake Champlain with Bridget Butler, the owner of Bird Diva and a prominent figure in the Vermont bird watching community.
Richford United Methodist Church Bake Sale
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, August 20
Where: Richford Farmers' Market, Main Street, Richford
Details: The Bake Sale will help support the painting of the church. For information call 802-848-3618
“Just Send It” 5K Trail Run
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area
Details: Walk, jog, or run the mapped out 5K trail at Hard’Ack. Prizes will be given to the top male and top female finishers. Other fun prizes will be up for grabs for all participants. Registration is $25 per person. All proceeds will be donated to the Afterglow Foundation which helps local mental health organizations create tools and talking points around suicide.
Lucas James Williams Memorial Youth Fund Fundraiser
When: 10:30 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield
Details: Enjoy a full day of volleyball, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments while raising money for a good cause. Old Man Garage Band will perform. Participate in a silent auction and enjoy a pig roast and barbeque too.
Clip & Sip
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: Heart and Soil Farm, Fairfield
Details: Come for a morning among the flowers and apple trees. Learn how to cut and arrange some of our early blooms and leave with a beautiful bouquet. Lemonade, jars, and clippers provided. If other drinks are preferred, please bring your own. You must pre-pay to reserve your spot at Heartandsoilfarmvt.com. Up to 20 people can participate.
Fairfax Summer Mash-up
When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: Fairfax Recreation Park.
Details: Enjoy live music from Aaron and Alaria, food from Frank's Dogs and Green Mountain Nutrition and Smoothies. Check out local vendors like Lyvabel Body Works, Bearded Lady Goat Farm, S. Smith Ceramics, P Tee's and Red Shutter Art. There will also be an obstacle course race along the football field for kids and adults.
Galen Cassidy Peria
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 School Street, East Fairfield
Details: Galen Cassidy Peria is asongwriter, film maker based out of New Orleans, LA and Burlington, VT. The performance will be held outdoors weather permitting and inside if it’s raining (masks will then be required). Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. $10 at the door to help maintain the meeting house. Food and beverages available for purchase or BYO.
Swanton Food Trucks and Market
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21
Where: Swanton Village Green
Details: Head to the heart of Swanton to enjoy a meal, live music and shopping at farmers market vendors and crafters.
Brunch N’ Blooms
When: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21
Where: The Soule House and Carriage Barn, 123 North Road, Fairfield
Details: Enjoy a light brunch at this late 1880s carriage barn followed by a time to design your own floral arrangement to take home with flowers from Duffy Hill Flower Farm and Mila's Flower Farm. The event is $45 per person.
35th Annual Pie and Ice Cream Social
When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21
Where: Fairfax Community Center, Fairfax
Details: There will be a concert by the Fairfax-Fletcher-Westford Band. Come spend an evening with your friends and family listening to music while enjoying some homemade pie with ice cream. There will also be a Jelly-Jar style auction. For more information, call 802-849-6638.
Looking Ahead:
The Radio Rangers
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27
Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 School Street, East Fairfield
Sunset Paddle
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29
Where: Brownway River access, Enosburg
Sourdough 101
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14
Where: Heart and Soil Farm, Fairfield
Cider Shuffle
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, Enosburg Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.