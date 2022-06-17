Clue Performance
When: Thursday, June 16- Saturday, June 18, doors open at 7:15 p.m. for cocktail hour, show starts at 8 p.m. all three days.
Where: North Hero Community Hall
Details: The classic board game is brought to life in Clue: On Stage! Six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host and mayhem follows.
12th Annual Bike for the Lake
When: 7 a.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Knight Point State Park, North Hero
Details: Raise money for the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain’s conservation efforts and get a work out in. Lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Richford Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: 21 Main Street, Richford
Details: Check out 7-10 local vendors at the first Richford market of the year. This is the market’s 26th season, and it will run every Saturday until Oct. 8.
Meet Your First Responders
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Fairfax Rescue, 13 Goodall St.
Details: Go meet your first responders! See what an ambulance, fire truck and sheriff's car looks like close up. Find out about volunteer opportunities.
11 Bravo Label Release
When: noon-8 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: St. Albans Bay Park, St. Albans
Details: The 11 Bravo Label release will be celebrated with guest appearances from musicians Troy Millette, Nashville recording star Isaac Mathews, Jerborn and Rough Suspects. There will also be food trucks and face painting and a playground. 14th Star Brewery will offer their limited release 11 Bravo brew to benefit the Josh Pallotta Fund.
Ray Vega: The Joy of Jazz Improv
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: The “Joy of Jazz Improv” talk is the first program in Cold Hollow’s 2022 series “How We Make Things.” Enjoy the park’s dozens of enormous sculptures while listening to live music.
Fairfax Summer Mash-up: Kids Edition
When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Fairfax Community Park
Details: What better way to celebrate the end of school and the beginning of summer than with games, sugar and fun. Event will also feature food trucks: KC's Red Hots and the Taco Truck as well as local vendors and live music from Sooner or Later.
St. Albans Juneteenth Cookout
When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 19
Where: Saint Albans Museum parking lot
Details: Attendees can enjoy free food, such as hot dogs and hamburgers, provided by sponsors and event organizers. Local nonprofits will also be setting up tents and booths to hand out information to the community.
Swanton Food Trucks & Market Sundays
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 19
Where: Swanton Village Green
Details: Check out food trucks, live music, farmers market vendors and crafters. Bring a blanket to picnic in the park.
St. Mary's Church Father's Day Brunch
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19
Where: 145 Square Road, Franklin
Details: Take a moment and enjoy a family brunch at St. Mary’s Church in Franklin. This all-you-can-eat brunch is $12 for adults, $8 for children 7-16 years old and kids under 6 eat free. Take out options are available. For more information call 802-933-2496 or 802-285-6730.
