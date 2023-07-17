This week:
Baking Class
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: Learn how to make delicious zucchini and lemon muffins with Steve LaRosa. Materials provided. LaRose will teach how to assemble the muffins and you will take home to bake. All skill levels welcome. Email libraryfairfax@gmail.com or call 802-849-2420 to register.
National Sidewalk Chalk Day
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday, July 19
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: Join Creative heART Counseling and the Swanton Public Library to create beautiful sidewalk art using chalk. All materials will be provided. Meet in front of the library on Grand Avenue (facing the park).
Litter Butt Clean-up
When: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19
Where: Swanton Recreation
Details: Join this volunteer effort to pick up cigarette butts. Help raise awareness of the harms of butt litter, beautify the community and encourage folks to try quitting. Come for a few minutes or stay for the whole time. Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition will bring the bags and gloves.
Nature Walk
When: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19
Where: Brownway River Trail, Enosburg
Details: Join Nancy Patch on a family-friendly walk along the Brownway River Trail. Learn about the river and ecosystems among it. Meet at the Enosburg Elementary School Parking Lot. Binoculars are recommended, but not necessary. Dress appropriately for the weather. Open to all ages. No registration required.
Lake Champlain Storytelling Event
When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
Details: Listen to some great stories about Lake Champlain, hear live music from the Smokey Newfield Project, Uncle John's Band, a performance by the Abenaki Circle of Courage and enjoy food and drink for purchase by Mill River Brewing! Free event.RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/3ff7pu2x
“Hidden History of Franklin County, Vermont”
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19
Where: Town of Georgia Public Library
Details: Tucked between the Canadian border and Lake Champlain, Franklin County was one of colonial America's earliest economic, military and cultural byways. From Native American occupation to America's early wars and bootlegging, many of the region's stories remain untold. From the development of the first poor farms to the "Back to the Land" movement, the region has experienced fascinating social and economic change. Join local historian and author Jason Barney as he unveils the area's forgotten past.
Litter Butt Clean-up
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg
Details: Join this volunteer effort to pick up cigarette butts. Help raise awareness of the harms of butt litter, beautify the community and encourage folks to try quitting. Come for a few minutes or stay for the whole time. Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition will bring the bags and gloves.
Raptors: Inspiring Conservation
When: 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 21
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: Join the Vermont Institute of Natural Science to learn how people have banded together to save raptors. Learn what you can do to help them thrive in the wild.
Sports Car USA Showcase
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 21
Where: Handy Toyota/Chevrolet, St. Albans
Details: Check out American muscle and domestic sports cars with Sport Car USA. See Mustangs, Corvettes and everything in between. There will be free food, music and entertainment.
Clip & Confections
When: 6 p.m. Friday, July 21
Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield
Details: Learn the art of speciality cupcake decorating with local confection artist and owner of Sweet Peas Cupcakery, Jamie Ayers. Jamie will provide a bouquet of eight cupcakes each to be decorated into unique and beautiful flowers. Learn how to cut and arrange peak season blooms and leave with your own beautiful bouquet of flowers. Buy your ticket in advance to hold your spot.https://www.heartandsoilfarmvt.com. Fee: $45/per person.
