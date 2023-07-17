Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY... An Air Quality Alert is in effect from 12 PM EDT Monday to 2 PM EDT Tuesday. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for all of Vermont. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to approach or exceed the Code Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category due to fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, teenagers, minority populations, and outdoor workers. Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. It's OK to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less intense activities. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy. If you have heart disease: symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your healthcare provider. An Air Quality Action Day means that particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information...please visit the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources web site at... https://dec.vermont.gov/air-quality/local-air-quality-forecasts.