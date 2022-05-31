FAIRFIELD — Savanna Crossman never thought she’d be a flower farmer.
The daughter of generational Sheldon dairy farmers and maple sugarers, Crossman is a trained soil scientist who spent much of her career in research.
But then she discovered the joy that flowers bring not only to her young boys, but to herself.
“I really appreciate working with my hands instead of staring at a computer screen,” she told the Messenger on Thursday, standing in her field under a cornflower-blue sky.
Crossman is now the owner of Heart & Soil Farm, a small animal and flower farm at 778 Hill Road in Fairfield. She founded the farm three summers ago, after moving back to Vermont with her kids and husband Torrey.
As an officer in the U.S. Army, Torrey's service took the family away from Vermont and to the Midwest for several years. And while Crossman enjoyed the community she found there, she missed the state where she grew up.
“Being home is amazing,” she said.
In stepping away from research to raise her kids in a new home, Crossman found she still wanted a fulfilling, agricultural outlet.
“I needed something for me that would also be good for the kids,” she said.
That “something” became Heart & Soil Farm, which in 2021 offered eggs, whole chickens and pigs. New in 2022 is a pick-your-own flower operation — the only one in Franklin County.
Her kids get involved by collecting eggs, tending to the sheep and helping to plant the 5,000 flower seedlings that will begin to bloom in early July. In the field and high tunnel greenhouse are 15 different varieties, including asters, dahlias, sunflowers, snapdragons, cosmos and nigellas.
“People pay money to take their kids to petting zoos that we have right in our backyard,” she said.
Crossman grew her first small batch of flowers last season for a friend's wedding and soon became hooked.
“I wasn’t prepared for how happy the flowers make me,” she said. “Picking them is meditative.”
The flower field at Heart & Soil Farm is nearly a dozen rows wide, backdropped by lush green hillsides and apple trees. In the high tunnel, the soil is freshly turned, protected from rain and from wind.
Crossman got inspiration for her flower operation from Savage Gardens in North Hero, where she got a tour and advice from owner Amanda Gervais.
Before the seedlings were planted, the Crossmans built an irrigation system that makes watering easier and installed the high tunnel with the help of a grant from the National Resources Conservation Service.
For the next month or so, Crossman will just be letting the seedlings “do what they do best,” growing and blooming and turning towards the sun until they are ready to be picked in late July.
Crossman has a few events planned at the farm, timed for when the flowers will be in full bloom. A kids Paint & Juice will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 16 and an adult Paint & Sip at 6 p.m. on Aug. 11. On Aug. 5, visitors can enjoy a yoga class in the flower at 6 p.m.
She expects pick-your-own to open in late July. Pricing is still to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.