TUESDAY, FEB. 23 ANEW Artist Talk When: 3 p.m. Where: Facebook Live Details: Join Inclusive Arts Vermont for a conversation with photographer Paul Betz, an artist whose work is featured in the organization’s latest exhibition showcasing works by Vermont artists with disabilities. Head to Inclusive Arts Vermont’s Facebook page to ask questions and engage with the artists live.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24 Virtual Story Time When: 2-2:15 p.m. Where: Facebook Details: Go to the Highgate Library and Community Center’s Facebook page to hear Library Director Adah DeRosier read a story aloud.
THURSDAY, FEB. 25 DIY Stethoscope When: Thursday and Friday Where: Fairfax Community Library and Virtual Details: Make your own stethoscope and learn more about how to take your pulse. Pick up your materials between 3-7 p.m. on Thursday at the library and then watch the instructional Facebook livestream at 4 p.m. on Friday. Reserve your materials by emailing fairfaxlibrarian@gmail.com.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26 Harry Potter Trivia When: 6:30-8 p.m. Where: Zoom or Facebook Live Details: How well do you think you know Harry Potter? Test your knowledge with Swanton Recreation and Swanton Public Library this week. Questions will range from easy to hard, and participants will have the chance to win $25. It’s $5 to enter and receive a Zoom link at https://bit.ly/3qO1v5q, but free to watch on Facebook Live.
UNTIL FEB. 28 Details: It’s the last week to participate in the Rotary Club of St. Albans’ month-long fundraiser honoring frontline workers. Buy a “heart” for $10 in honor of a specific person or to all of those who have served the community during the pandemic. Hearts are sold online at https://bit.ly/3qCzoX3 and also at various businesses in St. Albans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.