SWANTON — Gov. Phil Scott will celebrate the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail by biking it end-to-end this Saturday, July 15.
Scott will kick-off the ride at the start of the trail in Swanton. After some brief remarks at 7 a.m., he’ll ride 93 miles to the end of the trail in St. Johnsbury.
The LVRT is a four-season transportation and recreational path that broke ground in 2013 and is now the longest in New England. The July 15 event celebrates its completion, which fully connected 18 communities in five counties.
Vermonters are invited to join Scott for all or part of his ride, or at any of the 11 water stops he’ll take along the way.
“This trail means a lot to the towns and villages it crosses through because it’s so much more than a ‘rec path.’ It’s a way to bring people – and economic opportunity – to these communities,” Scott stated in the event announcement. “I can’t wait to see all they have to offer and the incredible views along the way.”
Swanton recreation director Nicole Draper said Swanton is excited to host the governor next Saturday. The town will serve light refreshments and a local official will give a welcome speech to those in attendance.
The governor and other cyclists are expected to depart from Swanton between 7:30-7:45 a.m.
In Franklin County, Scott will also make brief, 10-minute stops at the Sheldon Historical Society and Whiteland Dairies in East Fairfield.
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will join Scott mid-way through for a celebration at 1 p.m. in Morrisville. The community gathering will include food, vendors, music and remarks from Scott, Senator Sanders and LVRT stakeholders.
In 2005, then-Congressman Sanders secured the initial federal funding that launched the project. It was completed when Scott dedicated $2.8 million in state funds to leverage an additional $11.2 million in federal funding.
Additionally, Sanders secured $2 million in federal dollars in 2022 for municipalities along the trail to improve trail amenities and visitor experience, including improvements to trailheads, picnic areas, kiosks, connections to downtowns, and art and history installations.
Swanton was a benefactor of those federal funds, receiving $375,000 to build a trailhead on Robin Hood Drive. Draper said the area will include trail parking, portelets, a map kiosk and a picnic area. Construction is expected to kick off this fall, with completion in early 2024.
Draper said she sees the trail getting used daily by Swanton residents and visitors alike. Lamoille Valley Bike Tours recently launched a shuttle service in June, bringing people, bikes and luggage to Swanton via bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.