This regal apartment in Johnson has everything you need for a stay in the Green Mountains. It is close to the Long Trail and other hiking trails. Swimming and golfing is also available nearby.
Private parking is available at the property and ski resorts such as Stowe and Smugglers Notch are close by.
About:
- Cost: $67 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 2 queen beds in 2 bedrooms
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- Wifi
- Dedicated Workspace
- Kitchen
- Washer/Dryer
- Private Entrance
