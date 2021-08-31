Escape to this cabin in Woodstock surrounded by 12 acres of forest. The cozy feel of the cabin will transport you to a more romantic time and the full kitchen is ideal for cooking your own meals.
The charm of the cabin is made complete by the giant stone fireplace.
About:
- Cost: $400 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 1 queen bed in 1 bedroom
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- Wifi
- Kitchen
- Private Entrance
- Barbecue Grill
