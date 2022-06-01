GEORGIA — On Saturday, May 14, the Georgia Public Library in collaboration with Local Motion, hosted a Bike Rodeo and bike helmet giveaway for Georgia Families.
Knowing how to safely ride a bike is a lifelong skill for individuals opening doors to lifelong recreation and transportation. This bike rodeo event allowed families to learn and reinforce rules of the road.
Along with cosponsors White’s Bikes & Outfitters, Jimmy Messier Memorial Youth Center, Dr. Nasca, and the Georgia Fire Department, families could bring their bikes for a bike check-up, get safety information and snacks, tour a fire truck and receive a free helmet and helmet fit check.
Young people were welcomed to bike (or walk) through the bike obstacle course which helped teach them the rules of the road, including obeying traffic signs and using appropriate hand signals all while practicing their bike handling skills.
“I love seeing more and more young people biking around town, but I was concerned that so many of them weren’t wearing helmets.," Georgia Public Library director, Bridget Stone, said. "I wanted to encourage biking while helping to make sure our streets are safe for both bikers and drivers. So, with a small RiseVT Amplify Grant and a partnership with Local Motion’s Regional Coordinator, we were able to plan a few activities to raise awareness during Bike Month.”
Eight families attended representing 20 children and all who attended noted that they learned something useful. Most said the event was likely to change behavior. Youth in attendance ranged from balance bike riders (preschool age) to about 12 years old. Most riders, however, were between 6-10, which is a great age range to learn and practice safe biking skills (hand signals, rules of the road, correct helmet wearing, and improving bike handling skills).
The Georgia Public Library has more bike helmets to give away. Please reach out or stop by to find the right helmet size for you. If you have additional interest in the Safe Routes to School Program in Georgia or elsewhere, please contact Amy Brewer at abrewer@nmcinc.org or 802-524-1296.
