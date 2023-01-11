ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in January of 1973.
This week we have photos of snowmobiles racing on a track. The racers are wearing helmets, which is great for safety but obscures most of their faces, making them harder to identify.
In the horizon you can see Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks in some of the photos. Do you have more information about these races? Let us know.
There are also portraits of office workers in this weeks collection of photos. Some of the workers appear to be wearing white coats. Are they employees of Northwestern Medical Center? It would be great to know the truth.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
All of the photos can be found below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.