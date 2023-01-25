ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in January of 1973.
This week there are photos of a community dinner. Do you know where it took place? Do you recognize any of these faces? Let us know.
There are also portraits of women on the street and a dental care van. Not to mention this man at a more formal dinner holding up a landscape painting. Do you know who might have painted it? We would love to know if it was a local artist.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
