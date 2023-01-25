Weather Alert

...Heavy Snow this Evening... A band of very heavy snow is moving northward through the region. Snowfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour will occur within this band, and very low visibilities at a quarter of a mile are being observed in the heaviest snow. Light snow late this afternoon has already led to numerous traffic accidents, so expect hazardous travel to continue. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Ice accumulations of a few hundredths to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Champlain Valley and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour at times Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&