ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in January of 1973.
This week, we have a group of children visiting a radio station. If you look closely you can see the name of the station, WWSR-FM, on one of the machines.
According to the Vermont Association of Broadcasters, WWSR joined the Vermont airwaves in 1970. The station is now known as WIXM and plays a variety of contemporary music at the FM frequency of 102.3.
If you or someone you know remembers what they played in the '70s, let us know.
Also, check out these photos of children developing photos from film the old fashioned way.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
All of the photos from this week in 1973 can be found below:
