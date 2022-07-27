ENOSBURG FALLS — Blackwolf lit up Lincoln Park on Monday evening as concert-goers enjoyed freshly-scooped gelato and poke bowls served in halved pineapples.
The concert was rescheduled from last week’s rain-out, when Blackwolf was set to appear in the second of the three summer concerts in Enosburg Falls.
Monday’s event drew crowds from across the county, and families picnicked with their icy cones on blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show.
Blackwolf is a duo made up of Danielle Gaudiuso and Leon Evans Kilo. Gaudiuso provides vocals and harmonica and Kile plays guitar.
Their music – a bluesy classic rock and folk sound, echoed from the pavilion drawing diners and shoppers from main street. The concert lasted into the evening, with some concert-goers standing up to dance.
The next concert in the park will feature Soulshine Revival from 5:30-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.
