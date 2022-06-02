The Friends of Northerns Lake Champlain (FNLC) will be hosting the following events in June and July:
Bike For The Lake
At 7 a.m.on Saturday, June 1 at Knight Point State Park, North Hero a clean water fundraiser for bikers with distances ranging from 30, 60, 80, 100 miles, with four loops to choose from.
These routes travel throughout the islands and and along the lake Champlain Shores in Vermont and New York. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. register in advance and get a refund if you raise $250 for FNLC.
Community Meetings
FNLC will host community meetings in Georgia and St. Albans later this summer. The meetings will show ways shoreline residents can protect their beaches from erosion and run off to improve the water quality in Lake Champlain.
Each event will provide a catered meal and information for attendees to take home.
The community meetings will take place at 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at Georgia Town Beach for Georgia and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 at Cohen Park for St, Albans.
