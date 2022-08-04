The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain are hosting a raffle to help with the organization’s mission of reducing pollution in northern Lake Champlain.
The prize of the raffle is a morning of bird watching with Bridget Butler, the owner of Bird Diva and a prominent figure in the Vermont bird watching community.
Each raffle ticket is $50 and there will be 100 tickets sold, giving each ticket holder a roughly one in seven chance of winning one of the 15 seats if all tickets are sold.
The bird watching expedition will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 on the Tyler Place Pontoon Boat at Missisquoi Bay.
To sign up for the raffle or learn more visit www.friendsofnorthernlakechamplain.org/bird-diva-raffle.
