Cold Hollow Sculpture Park will host a free talk by Bob Freling, executive director of Solar Electric Light Fund, a non-profit organization that works to fight poverty and climate change with solar panels.
He has overseen the installation of more than 550 solar energy systems in 25 countries, with impacts to social welfare such as increased access to clean water and food from their completion.
The talk will highlight some of the projects Freling has help complete and he will share his thinking on how to solve current global social and climate issues.
The talk is free and open to the public but preregistration is required. To register visit www.coldhollowsculpturepark.com/programs.html and scroll down to click on the link to register for the event on eventbrite.
The talk will be held from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, 4280 Boston Post Road in Enosburg.
