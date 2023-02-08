For pre-teens and teens, babysitting can be a fun way to earn money. However, caring for young children also comes with a lot of responsibility.
To help middle school youths learn what it takes to be a caring and reliable babysitter, the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H program is offering an all-day babysitting class on March 11 in cooperation with the Highgate Public Library.
Grade 5-8 students are eligible to attend the free class, which will be held at the Highgate Municipal Office Building (2996 VT-78, Highgate Center). The class will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch and beverage.
The class is designed to help babysitters prepare for any real-life situations they may encounter when caring for babies, toddlers and older children. They will learn how to safely supervise children, choose age-appropriate activities, administer basic first aid and prepare a babysitter's bag. Safety and the business side of babysitting also will be covered including how to make informed decisions and what information to ask parents.
Pre-registration is required by March 1. Class size is limited to 15 participants, so early registration is recommended.
To register, contact the Highgate Public Library at (802) 868-3970. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, please contact UVM Extension 4-H educator Martha Manning at (802) 524-6501, ext. 449, or martha.manning@uvm.edu by February 24.
