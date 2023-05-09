Franklin County Young Professionals will hold a second brainstorming session from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 at The Room at 14th Star Brewing Company in St. Albans.
The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and St. Albans resident Elysia Gingue are trying to revive and rebuild the group so young people in Franklin County will have a place to network professionally.
The session will include an opportunity to discuss what the groups structure and goals should be and participants are encouraged to bring their own ideas. The group is open to 20, 30 and 40 year olds living and/or working in Franklin County.
There will be free admission to the event as well as a cash bar and food available for purchase. Registration is required and can be done here and those with questions can call the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce by dialing 802-524-2444.
