FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin County Field Days are just around the corner.
Scheduled from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, the four-day event is packed with plenty of exciting things-to-do, live music throughout the weekend and traditional showcases to highlight the local agriculture community.
“We’re excited to see what this year brings,” communications and marketing director Abigail Gagne said. “We want to bring everyone out there, see new faces and help everyone have a good time.”
The annual event brings back many of the popular events seen at past Field Days. On Thursday, the day kicks off at 10 a.m. when doors first open, but many visitors end up coming by later Thursday evening when the Demolition Derby starts at 7 p.m.
The night then wraps up with a performance by classic rock cover Bad Horsey, which starts at 8 p.m.
The rest of the weekend has quite a full schedule. Mornings tend to be taken up primarily by agricultural events and craft showcases as exhibits open and 4-H students prep for the day. This year, Gagne said Field Days has been able to bring in a large number of students interested in agriculture – including a group from Missisquoi Valley Union – to participate in the many contests.
“These 4-H programs are really thriving,” Gagne said. “The kids will talk to everyone about their animals. If you have a question, they have an answer for it, or they’re going to get an answer. It gives these kids so many opportunities to share their knowledge and their passion.”
Afternoons at the Field Days, however, tend to be more of a grab-bag of events. On Friday, the afternoon hours will feature a cornhole tournament, starting at 3 p.m., and visitors will be able to catch two music performances if they come early enough.
At 11 a.m. the Old Man Garage Band starts their set, and Chris and Ericka begin at 3 p.m. The Friday night entertainment will then feature a cribbage tournament and tractor pulls both starting at 6 p.m. Julie Parent is the headliner on the main stage starting at 7:30 p.m. She made her Field Days debut in 2022 as an opener.
The following day, Saturday, features even more events. The afternoon is jam-packed with things to do, but a highlight is the 15th annual gymkhana event, where skilled equestrians maneuver their horses through timed obstacle courses. Other Saturday highlights include arm wrestling at 1 p.m., a Little Piggy roundup at 4 p.m. and more tractor pulls and satellite poker at 6 p.m.
Musical entertainment for the day include the Missisquoi River Band at 1:30 p.m., Neon Spoons at 4 p.m. and Friction, starting at 7:30 p.m.
By Sunday, Field Days begins to wrap up the weekend as doors close by 5 p.m.
Gagne said one of the new events this year happens Sunday afternoon with the “Race What You Bring” event. Registration starts at 11 a.m, and the first races kick off by noon.
During the event, Gagne said attendees will be able to bring whatever vehicle they’d like to race, and people with similar contraptions – bicycles, lawnmowers, ATVs, 4x4s, etc. etc. – will race against each other.
“Find a partner that can bring the same thing, or close to the same thing and you’re going to race against each other. It’s really just something fun – a little entertainment on Sunday afternoon,” Gagne said.
Musical acts for the day include Darcy Cahill and Band, starting at 11 a.m., and Johnnie Bubar, starting at 1 p.m.
But that’s not all. Outside of the event schedule, visitors will be able to find plenty of fair foods, attractions and rides throughout the day to round out their Field Days experience, including train rides, mechanical bull riding, the battle zone, trampolines and the petting zoo.
“People love (the Field Days),” Gagne said. “It’s a local event that gives back to the community, whether supporting 4H, seniors, or spending local money. We support local businesses and when people support us, we support the community.”
The ticket cost is $15 each day. For more information about the Franklin County Field Days, visit franklincountyfielddays.org.
