HIGHGATE — Cloudy and misty weather got Friday’s Field Days off to a slow start, but that made it a great time to catch up with local vendors and volunteers.
Inside the Knights of Columbus Council #7669 trailer, Guy Rheaume and Luc Dupuis were preparing to serve grinder-style subs and Michigan hot dogs.
Rheaume said the Swanton-based KoC have been coming to Field Days since the early 1960s. He got involved with the organization 25 years ago, at the encouragement of his father-in-law.
“I like meeting people,” Rheaume said, when asked what his favorite part of volunteering is.
In addition to serving up food, cold sodas and bags of chips on Friday, the group was also collecting donations for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta and the Special Olympics.
As lunchtime approached, nearby the “Phoenix on the Fly” food truck by West Berkshire’s Phoenix House got busier and busier. Kyle Lovely took a quick break to talk about what he was serving up.
“We’ve got fried cheese curds, which are battered and deep fried for 15 seconds,” he said. “The MacDaddy is also back. That sold like crazy last year.”
And it’s no wonder why. The special friend chicken sandwich is topped with mac and cheese and barbeque sauce.
Lovely got interested in cooking back in 2007, when his sister enrolled in Northwest Career and Technical Center’s culinary program. When he became eligible in high school, he enrolled himself.
“I like cooking what people want,” he said.
Across the way, inside the sugarhouse, two organizations sought to highlight Franklin County’s signature products: maple and dairy.
Hannah Branon, named a Vermont Maple Ambassador during the Vermont Maple Festival in April, was behind the counter helping to serve maple donuts, cotton candy, creemees and more. She was joined by Cathy Branon and other volunteers with the Franklin County Sugarmakers Association.
Because this is the last year Field Days is able to be held at the Franklin County State Airport, Cathy said the group is eager to find out where they’ll go next.
“Location is a big question. We’ve been in this sugarhouse since 1994,” she said, gesturing to the large wooden structure around them.
When the association packs up at the end of this year’s fair, she said they’ll need to take everything with them, and so they’ll be labeling carefully and taking inventory.
“It’s a team effort,” she said. “We are going to work together to do whatever we have to do. No matter what, we’ll be present at whatever comes next.”
A few feet away, Stephen and Betsy Fleury of Berkshire were manning the Dairy Promotion Booth, giving away free milk and cheese.
“We’re here to make people aware of what dairy farmers are doing in Franklin County,” Stephen said. “Local farmers need our support now more than ever.”
Field Days continues all weekend long, with musical acts on the grandstand, tractor pulling competitions, amusement rides and agricultural exhibits. See the full schedule here.
