The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce will host a team building demo with Chiron Revelations from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25.
Chiron Revelations uses miniature horses to help participants work through team challenges. The goal is to help teams learn how to better handle change and build leadership skills in teammates, according to the events website.
Team members work through exercises with the miniature horses and each other to build these skills.
Details will be sent to those who register for the event, which is $10 per person that will be paid at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.