GEORGIA — Last Friday afternoon, the strong, deep smell of roasting coffee beans filled Heather Foster’s garage.
Tumbling around in a two-pound air roaster, next to Christmas decorations and lawn tools, the beans slowly turned from bright green to deep brown. And the smell only got better.
Twins Heather and Tricia Foster always knew they wanted to someday go into business together. As kids, they used to play “hotel” or make up menus for make-believe restaurants. They grew up in Florida and South Carolina before moving to Vermont and graduating from Enosburg Falls High School.
The sisters started taking that small business dream seriously at the end of 2020, but a few months later, their father Chip passed away.
“Losing a parent is incredibly difficult. Nothing else comes close to that kind of pain,” Heather told the Messenger. “I think the way that we processed our grief is we turned his life into something that we wanted to remember forever.”
In late 2021, the sisters started The Chipped Cup, LLC, a coffee roasting business named after their father.
“Our dad really loved coffee. Every conversation started with coffee,” Heather said.
Chip was always helping people, the sisters said, stopping to talk to strangers at the store and striking up a conversation with those who looked lonely or sad. They said he brightened people’s days, and hope to do the same with their coffee.
Their dad was also a lover of antiques and one-of-kind items, no matter their imperfections. The “Chipped Cup” name and branding pays homage to that aspect of his character too.
About the beans
The Fosters offer three types of single origin beans, roasted to order in Heather’s garage.
“Chip Off the Old Block” is a smooth and creamy bean from India with a taste of baker's chocolate, graham cracker and nutmeg. Heather said it's the perfect strong coffee, both hot and iced. “Dad’s Brew” from Peru, has a hint of baker's cocoa and peach, finishing off with a taste of almond.
“Papa Come Quick” has a cane sugar sweetness and creamy body. The caramel overtones are unbeatable with a light cocoa note to finish. The name pays homage not only to the bean’s country of origin, Papua New Guinea, but also to the Bonnie Raitt song the sisters used to sing with their aunt.
“She used to let us sing that song when we were really little because it had swear words in it,” Tricia said, laughing.
The sisters do their best to buy Fair Trade-certified, which means the farmers who harvest the beans are paid a liveable wage. They keep the beans protected while awaiting orders by storing them in a dark place and keeping the garage at a consistent temperature with a newly-installed heater.
Customers can choose light, medium or dark roast, though the sisters can recommend the roast that best suits the bean.
“Whenever they order it is when they get roasted so the bean is as fresh as it can be,” Tricia said. “We don't pre-roast a batch and wait for orders; we want to show some care and love to each one.”
Using a hot air roaster is unique. Most coffee roasters use a drum machine, but Heather said that method can leave behind the burnt skin of the bean, causing an inconsistent roast.
A hot air roaster captures the skin, pulling it away from the roasted beans and into a different part of the machine that is cleaned out between uses. Hot air roasters also allow for more consistent temperature control.
Their two-pound machine can roast 55 pounds of coffee in an eight-hour day.
Future goals
Not only did the The Chipped Cup become a way to honor their dad, but a vessel for prioritizing themselves and their passions.
Like so many other parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, Heather was working remotely from home while simultaneously taking care of her kids and helping them with virtual schooling.
“I just felt like it was time I focused on what I wanted to do because I was serving everybody else in this house,” Heather said.
Living in Georgia and Hardwick respectively, Heather and Tricia are finally making their dream come alive.
Last year, the sisters participated in the Northwest Vermont Farmers’ Market in Taylor Park. Even though it was a great experience, they are forgoing the 2023 market to focus on more one-time specialty events, like the 1st Annual Vermont Gatherings Spring Market held last weekend at the Champlain Valley Expo.
They also accept orders through their website www.chippedcupvt.com.
Ultimately, the Fosters’ goal is to open their own coffee shop. They’d like a spot without much competition but plenty of foot traffic. The sisters have been visiting coffee shops around the area, tasting their coffee, looking at their menus and checking out the vibes.
“We know it's going to be a couple of years before we find a place, but it’s fun to look,” Heather said.
“We don’t want to rush it either,” Tricia added. “Quality is important to us, and it needs to be welcoming and warm, just like Dad.”
